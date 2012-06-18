FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi's Jabal Omar signs $1.33 bln loan with local banks
June 18, 2012 / 8:17 AM / in 5 years

Saudi's Jabal Omar signs $1.33 bln loan with local banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 18 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Jabal Omar Development Co has signed a 5 billion riyals ($1.33 billion) loan agreement with a group of local banks, the developer said in a statement on Monday.

The loan has a tenor of 12 years, with a four-year grace period on repayments, the filing to the Saudi stock exchange said.

Further details would be provided at a later date, the statement added. Jabal Omar shares rose 1.5 percent at 0815 GMT on the Saudi bourse.

$1 = 3.7505 Saudi riyals Reporting by Layla Maghribi, Writing by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair

