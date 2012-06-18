Saudi's Jabal Omar signs $1.33 bln loan with local banks

DUBAI, June 18 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Jabal Omar Development Co has signed a 5 billion riyals ($1.33 billion) loan agreement with a group of local banks, the developer said in a statement on Monday.

The loan has a tenor of 12 years, with a four-year grace period on repayments, the filing to the Saudi stock exchange said.

Further details would be provided at a later date, the statement added. Jabal Omar shares rose 1.5 percent at 0815 GMT on the Saudi bourse.