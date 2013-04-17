FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi bookstore Jarir's Q1 net profit rises 10.1 pct
April 17, 2013 / 6:24 AM / in 4 years

Saudi bookstore Jarir's Q1 net profit rises 10.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 17 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia-based bookstore chain Jarir Marketing Co’s first-quarter net profit rose 10.1 percent on the back of higher electronics sales, the firm said in a statement on Wednesday, beating the average forecast of analysts.

Jarir posted a net profit of 180.8 million riyals ($48.2 million) for the first three months of 2013, compared with 164.2 million riyals for the corresponding period of last year, it said in a bourse filing.

Nine analysts polled by Reuters had, on average, forecast a first-quarter net profit of 176.4 million riyals.

Turnover for the first quarter was 1.33 billion riyals, 11.2 percent higher than the same three months of 2012, with the firm citing higher sales of electronics, in particular tablet computers and smart phones.

The company also proposed a cash dividend of 2.4 riyals per share for the first-quarter, it said in a separate statement. ($1 = 3.7502 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
