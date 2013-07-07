FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi's Jarir Marketing Q2 net profit jumps 17.9 pct, misses view
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
July 7, 2013 / 7:37 AM / in 4 years

Saudi's Jarir Marketing Q2 net profit jumps 17.9 pct, misses view

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 7 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian retailer Jarir Marketing said on Sunday its second-quarter net profit climbed 17.9 percent on the back of increased sales, with smart phones the primary driver.

The retailer said its net profit was 126.2 million riyals ($33.7 million) for the three months to June 30, up from 107 million riyals in the corresponding period of 2012, a statement to Saudi bourse showed.

However, the results slightly missed the average forecast of analysts polled by Reuters, which expected a net profit of 128.9 million riyals.

Jarir’s total turnover in the second quarter was 1.26 billion riyals, up 18.1 percent on the same three months last year.

Net profit for the first six months of 2013 was 307.1 million riyals, up 13.2 percent year-on-year, the statement said. ($1 = 3.7502 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.