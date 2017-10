RIYADH, May 22 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s government will focus on replacing some jobs held by expatriates with its citizens in the short term, the OPEC member’s Deputy Labour Minister Mufarrej al-Haqbani said on Tuesday.

“In the short term, the focus is on increasing jobs for nationals ... by substituting a part of 8 million expatriate jobs in the kingdom,” he told a financial conference in the kingdom’s capital.