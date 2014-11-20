FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Kayan signs two Islamic financing deals totalling $700 mln
November 20, 2014 / 8:56 AM / 3 years ago

Saudi Kayan signs two Islamic financing deals totalling $700 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Company , an affiliate of Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) , has signed two Islamic financing deals totalling 2.63 billion riyals ($700 million), it said in a statement on Thursday.

It signed a 1.5 billion riyal agreement with National Commercial Bank, the kingdom’s largest lender by assets, for up to 15 years, and a 1.13 billion riyal facility with Samba Financial Group, another Saudi Arabian lender, for up to 10 years.

Both deals are under a Murabaha arrangement, a cost-plus sale arrangement which is commonly used in many parts of the Islamic world.

The funds will be used by Kayan to fund an increase in working capital, as well as the completion of factories under construction, the company said.

Reporting By Tom Arnold; editing by David Clarke

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
