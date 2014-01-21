FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi's Al-Khodari Q4 net profit slips 69 pct on higher costs
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 21, 2014 / 7:01 AM / 4 years ago

Saudi's Al-Khodari Q4 net profit slips 69 pct on higher costs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Abdullah A. M. Al-Khodari Sons Co said on Tuesday its fourth-quarter net profit slipped 68.9 percent as earnings at the construction firm continued to be hit by changes to employment law in the Kingdom.

Al Khodari made 8.5 million riyals ($2.3 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, versus 27.3 million riyals in the corresponding period of 2012, it said in a bourse filing.

The firm cited increase manpower costs - up 28.4 percent year-on-year - and a 63.8 percent hike in financing costs as some of the reasons for the profit decline. The postponement of an auction of surplus equipment to the first quarter of this year also impacted the bottom line.

In late 2012, the Labour Ministry began charging companies a fee of 2,400 riyals for each foreign worker they employed above their number of Saudi staff. The policy is part of efforts to encourage companies to hire Saudi nationals, who are generally more expensive than foreigners.

The firm and other construction companies have also been pressured by other labour policies, such as a quota system for the percentages of Saudis which firms must employ, even as demand for their services grows with the country’s economic boom and heavy infrastructure spending by the government. ($1 = 3.7504 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.