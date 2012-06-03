FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Arabia's Al Kifah raises $160 mln from Islamic facility
June 3, 2012 / 8:36 AM / 5 years ago

Saudi Arabia's Al Kifah raises $160 mln from Islamic facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 3 (Reuters) - Al Kifah Holding, a family-owned Saudi firm, raised 600 million riyals ($159.99 million) from a syndicated Islamic loan facility, mandated lead arranger, Gulf International Bank (GIB) said in an e-mailed statement.

GIB, National Commercial Bank, Samba Financial Group and Banque Saudi Fransi acted as lead arrangers while GIB Capital, the investment arm of GIB, was the financial advisor to the building and construction materials producer on the murabaha facility.

Saleh Al Afaliq, director of finance at Al Kifah said the loan will strengthen the company’s balance sheet and facilitate its planned growth. ($1 = 3.7503 Saudi riyals) (Reporting By Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Dinesh Nair)

