Crown prince says he wants to reassure Saudis about king's health

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Saudi Crown Prince Salman said he wanted to reassure “everybody” about King Abdullah’s health at a cabinet meeting on Monday, more than a week after the monarch had surgery to tighten a ligament in his back, state news agency SPA reported.

The king, believed to be in his late 80s, was admitted for surgery on Nov. 16 and an announcement from the Royal Court said that he had undergone a successful back operation that lasted for 11 hours. No photographs of Abdullah have been released since then.