FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi Prince Alwaleed's Kingdom plans bond sale
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 1, 2012 / 5:15 AM / 6 years ago

Saudi Prince Alwaleed's Kingdom plans bond sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 1 (Reuters) - Kingdom Holding Co , the investment vehicle of Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, will seek shareholders approval to tap debt markets through sale of either conventional or Islamic bonds, the company said in a statement.

The firm, which is 95-percent owned by Prince Alwaleed, has never issued public debt before but will seek approval to do so at a meeting on March 27, the statement to the Saudi stock exchange on Wednesday said.

Kingdom has minority stakes in some of the world’s top companies and is one of the largest shareholders in U.S. bank Citigroup.

The fund, which bought a stake in microblogging site Twitter worth $300 million in December, reported a 19.9 percent drop in fourth-quarter profit on Jan. 21, which was attributed to decreased performance by its associated hotels. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.