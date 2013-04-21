FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi's Kingdom Holding posts 9 pct Q1 net profit rise
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 21, 2013 / 1:11 PM / 4 years ago

Saudi's Kingdom Holding posts 9 pct Q1 net profit rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, April 21 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Kingdom Holding , the investment firm of billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, posted a 9.2 percent increase in its first-quarter net profit, it said in a bourse statement on Sunday.

The firm made a net profit of 110.1 million riyals ($29.4 million) during the three months ended March 31, compared with 100.8 million riyals in the same period a year earlier.

Kingdom Holding attributed the growth to a gain on investments, a decrease in finance charges and the reversal of an impairment loss.

The investment firm has minority stakes in some of the world’s top companies. Aside from being one of the largest shareholders in Citigroup, it owns stakes in Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp and microblogging site Twitter.

Talal, a grandson of Saudi Arabia’s founder and a nephew of King Abdullah, hit the headlines last month in a spat with Forbes over his position in the magazine’s billionaires list. ($1 = 3.7501 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.