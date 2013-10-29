FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi's Kingdom Holding posts slight Q3 net profit rise
October 29, 2013 / 6:12 AM / 4 years ago

Saudi's Kingdom Holding posts slight Q3 net profit rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Kingdom Holding , the investment firm of billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, posted a 1 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Tuesday.

The firm made a net profit of 219.9 million riyals ($58.6 million) during the three months to Sept. 30, compared with 217.8 million riyals in the corresponding period of last year, the bourse filing said.

Kingdom attributed the profit gain to an increase in gains on investments and a decline in expenses, which offset higher losses from associate and finance charges, without providing further detail.

Saudi companies release brief financial statements before publishing more detailed results later in the reporting period.

Kingdom, controlled by the nephew of Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah, owns stakes in a number of international companies, including Citigroup, News Corp and Twitter. ($1 = 3.7504 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)

