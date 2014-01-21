FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi's Kingdom Holding posts 10.3 pct rise in Q4 profit
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 21, 2014 / 5:41 AM / 4 years ago

Saudi's Kingdom Holding posts 10.3 pct rise in Q4 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Kingdom Holding , the investment firm of billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, posted a 10.3 percent increase in fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, mainly due to a rise in the value of its investments.

Kingdom made a net profit of 231.2 million Saudi riyals ($61.65 million) for the quarter compared with a profit of 209.6 mln riyals for the year-ago period, it said in a bourse statement.

The investment firm has minority stakes in some of the world’s top companies. Aside from being one of the largest shareholders in Citigroup, it owns stakes in Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp and microblogging site Twitter.

Full-year net profit rose 5 percent to 742.5 million riyals, Kingdom said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.