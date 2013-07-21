FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi's Kingdom Holding posts slight Q2 net profit rise
July 21, 2013 / 6:06 AM / in 4 years

Saudi's Kingdom Holding posts slight Q2 net profit rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 21 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Kingdom Holding , the investment firm of billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, posted a 1.3 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Sunday, on the back of higher dividend and associates income.

The firm made a net profit of 181.2 million riyals ($48.3 million) during the three months to June 30, compared with 178.9 million riyals in the corresponding period of last year, the bourse filing said.

Net profit for the first six months of 2013 was 291.3 million riyals, 4.1 percent up on the 279.7 million riyals made last year. ($1 = 3.7504 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Praveen Menon)

