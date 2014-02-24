FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Kingdom Holding to pay 0.125 riyals/share dividend for Q4
February 24, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 4 years ago

Saudi Kingdom Holding to pay 0.125 riyals/share dividend for Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Kingdom Holding will pay a fourth-quarter dividend of 0.125 Saudi riyals ($0.03) per share, the investment firm said in a bourse filing on Monday.

Kingdom’s board, headed by billionaire chairman Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, has approved the payout, which will take its total dividend payout for 2013 to 655.9 million riyals, or 0.5 riyals per share.

Its fourth-quarter and annual dividends were the same as a year earlier.

The company posted a 10.3 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit in January, mainly due to a rise in the value of its investments. ($1 = 3.7505 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by Matt Smith; editing by Praveen Menon)

