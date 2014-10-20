FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi-Kuwait oilfield shutdown may force Asian buyers to spot market-trade
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
October 20, 2014 / 5:56 AM / 3 years ago

Saudi-Kuwait oilfield shutdown may force Asian buyers to spot market-trade

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 20 (Reuters) - A production halt at an oilfield run jointly by Saudi Arabia and Kuwait is expected to curb crude supply to Asian buyers - mainly Japanese and South Korean refiners - likely forcing them to turn to the Middle East spot market, traders said on Monday.

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have temporarily stopped production from the Khafji oilfield to comply with environmental rules, according to an industry source familiar with Saudi policy and an internal letter seen by Reuters.

Saudi Arabia is expected to offer other grades to term buyers to replace Khafji, but Kuwait Petroleum Company (KPC) does not have excess oil to supply, traders said. KPC could not be immediately reached for comment.

Buyers may turn to the spot market to procure similar crude as replacement which could strengthen spot differentials for grades such as Banoco Arab Medium, they said.

Last week, at least two cargoes of Banoco Arab Medium for December loading traded at 5 cents discount to parity to its official selling price (OSP), traders said. (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.