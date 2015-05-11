FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi, Kuwait to shut joint oilfield for 2 weeks -Kuwait source
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
Hurricane Irma
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
May 11, 2015 / 8:30 AM / 2 years ago

Saudi, Kuwait to shut joint oilfield for 2 weeks -Kuwait source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 11 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia and Kuwait plan to shut down the Wafra onshore oilfield which they share for two weeks of maintenance on Monday night or Tuesday, a Kuwaiti industry source said on Monday.

“It is planned maintenance starting from tonight or tomorrow,” the source said, adding that total production from the joint field was around 190,000 barrels per day. The source declined to be named because of the commercial sensitivity of the matter.

The field, operated by a Saudi Arabian unit of U.S. oil major Chevron, has been at the centre of a longstanding dispute between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

Chevron has said it has faced problems obtaining supplies and work permits for its expatriate staff. (Reporting by Rania El Gamal and Reem Shamseddine; Writing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.