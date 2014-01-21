FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi's Ma'aden slumps to Q4 net loss on lower prices, gold sales
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
January 21, 2014 / 2:15 PM / 4 years ago

Saudi's Ma'aden slumps to Q4 net loss on lower prices, gold sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Ma‘aden), the Gulf’s largest miner, slumped to a fourth-quarter net loss as the firm was hit by lower prices for its petrochemical products and gold and lower sales of the precious metal.

The company reported on Tuesday a net loss of 29.2 million riyals ($7.8 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, compared with a net profit of 405.5 million riyals in the corresponding period of 2012, according to a bourse filing.

Aljazeera Capital had forecast Ma‘aden would record a net profit of 90 million riyals in the fourth quarter.

Ma‘aden’s full-year 2013 net profit jumped 54.2 percent to 1.68 billion riyals, boosted by a significant one-off gain in its third-quarter earnings.

$1 = 3.7504 Saudi riyals Reporting by David French; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.