UPDATE 1-Saudi Arabian Mining's net profit boosted by JV receipts

* Q3 net profit 1.43 bln riyals vs 311 mln riyals a year ago

* Q3 net profit boosted by 1.44 bln-riyal receipt from JV

* Gain helped offset declines in gold, fertiliser businesses

RIYADH, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Ma‘aden) said on Tuesday its third-quarter net profit more than trebled on the back of contract receipts from a phosphate joint venture, which helped offset declines in its gold and other fertiliser businesses.

The firm made a net profit of 1.43 billion riyals ($381 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, up from 311 million riyals in the same period of 2012, it said in a bourse filing.

This was well ahead of the average forecast of three analysts polled by Reuters, who had expected a 40-percent drop in profit.

Ma‘aden attributed the rise in net profit to “the receipt of contractual dues from joint venture partners ... in the amount of 1.44 billion riyals” relating to its Waad al-Shamal phosphate project.

That project, being developed with Saudi Basic Industries Corp and Mosaic Co. and estimated to be worth around 26 billion riyals, will also include an ammonia plant, and a train line from its remote location in northern Saudi Arabia to the industrial facilities on its Gulf coast.

Without the one-off gain, gross profit for the quarter fell 45 percent to 396 million riyals and its operating profit was down 80 percent at 98 million riyals.

Ma‘aden said the one-off boost helped offset a decline in gold prices, as well as a fall in prices and production of both diammonium phosphate (DAP) and ammonia fertiliser.

It is the second successive quarter that the company’s profitability has suffered from lower gold prices, while a shutdown of an ammonia plant hit second-quarter earnings.