RIYADH, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Saudi King Abdullah has replaced the head of the kingdom’s capital market regulator, the Capital Market Authority, through a royal decree, state news agency SPA reported on Tuesday.

“Abdulrahman al-Tuweijri, chairman of the Capital Market Authority, is relieved of his post and Mohammed bin Abdulmalik Al al-Sheikh is appointed as chairman of the authority,” said the decree carried by SPA.