Saudi Mobily Q1 profit up 21 pct
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
April 16, 2012 / 3:15 PM / 5 years ago

Saudi Mobily Q1 profit up 21 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 16 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) on Monday reported a 21 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, just short of analysts’ estimates.

Mobily, an affiliate of the United Arab Emirates’ Etisalat , made a profit of 1.207 billion riyals in the three months to March 31, up from 998 million riyals in the year-earlier period, the company said in a statement on the bourse website.

Analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast Mobily would make a quarterly profit of 1.3 billion riyals. (Writing by Rania El Gamal)

