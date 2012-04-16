Saudi Mobily Q1 profit up 21 pct

DUBAI, April 16 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) on Monday reported a 21 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, just short of analysts’ estimates.

Mobily, an affiliate of the United Arab Emirates’ Etisalat , made a profit of 1.207 billion riyals in the three months to March 31, up from 998 million riyals in the year-earlier period, the company said in a statement on the bourse website.

Analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast Mobily would make a quarterly profit of 1.3 billion riyals. (Writing by Rania El Gamal)