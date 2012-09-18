FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi's Mobily has no current financing needs -exec
September 18, 2012

Saudi's Mobily has no current financing needs -exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) does not require any new financing following the signing of a 10 billion riyal ($2.67 billion), sharia-compliant loan in February, a company executive said on Tuesday.

“That was good enough for the time being. If the business required another financing, we will do so,” Khalid al-Kaf, managing director of Mobily, told reporters on the sidelines of a company event.

Mobily, Saudi Arabia’s second-largest telecoms operator by market capitalisation, rolled three existing facilities into a new, four-tranche Islamic loan with tenors of between five and seven years, it said in a statement in February.

The carrier is an affiliate of Etisalat, the former monopoly operator in the United Arab Emirates. ($1 = 3.7501 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by Angus McDowall; Writing by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

