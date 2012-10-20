FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi's Mobily says 3Q net jumped 23 percent, beating forecasts
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 20, 2012 / 6:00 AM / in 5 years

Saudi's Mobily says 3Q net jumped 23 percent, beating forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Saudi’s No.2 telecom company, Etihad Etisalat (Mobily), said on Saturday its third-quarter net profit jumped 23 percent to 1.51 billion riyals ($403 million) over the same period of 2011, beating analyst forecasts.

The firm, an affiliate of the United Arab Emirates’ Etisalat , attributed its performance to higher revenue from its data and business units.

Analysts polled by Reuters on average had forecast Mobily - which competes with the Gulf’s No.1 operator Saudi Telecom Co and Zain Saudi, part-owned by Kuwait’s Zain - would make a quarterly profit of 1.44 billion riyals. (Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Nick Macfie)

