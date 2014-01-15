FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi's Mobily Q4 net profit rises 8.6 pct
January 15, 2014 / 6:30 AM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s number two telecom operator Mobily reported an 8.6 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday.

The firm, formally called Etihad Etisalat and an affiliate of the the UAE’s Etisalat, made a net profit of 2.04 billion riyals ($543.94 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, up from 1.88 billion riyals in the year-earlier period, according to a bourse statement.

Mobily’s 2013 full-year net profit was 6.68 billion riyals, versus 6.02 billion riyals in 2012. ($1 = 3.7504 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Dinesh Nair)

