FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi telco Mobily Q2 net profit rises 13.4 pct
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
July 16, 2013 / 7:36 AM / in 4 years

Saudi telco Mobily Q2 net profit rises 13.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 16 (Reuters) - Saudi’s Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) second-quarter net profit rose 13.4 percent, the telecom operator said in a bourse statement on Tuesday.

The firm, an affiliate of the United Arab Emirates’ Etisalat , made a second-quarter net profit of 1.61 billion riyals ($429.31 million). This compares with a net profit of 1.42 billion riyals in the year-earlier period.

It attributed the profit increase to higher data and business revenue as well as improved operating efficiencies. ($1 = 3.7502 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by Matt Smith; editing by Praveen Menon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.