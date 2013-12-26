FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Saudi Nov M3 money supply growth rebounds to 13.5 pct
#Market News
December 26, 2013 / 10:16 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Saudi Nov M3 money supply growth rebounds to 13.5 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 26 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's M3 money supply growth rebounded to 13.5
percent year-on-year in November from a 14-month low of 10.4 percent in October,
central bank data showed on Thursday. 
    Growth in bank lending to the private sector accelerated to 13.8 percent
from 13.5 percent.
    The central bank's net foreign assets hit a record high of 2.676 trillion
riyals ($713 billion) in November. 
      
SAUDI MONEY SUPPLY            END-NOV 13  END-OCT 13  END-NOV 12
 M1 change yr/yr (pct)             18.6        14.5        12.4 
 M2 change yr/yr                   15.4        10.6        11.5 
  M2-M1 change yr/yr                6.7         0.4         9.3 
 M3 pct change yr/yr               13.5        10.4        11.4 
 Bank private sector claims        13.8        13.5        14.9 
  
SAUDI C.BANK NET FOREIGN ASSETS    
 (bln riyals)                   2,675.6     2,657.6     2,376.5
  pct change                       12.6        13.1        20.5
      
    NOTE. Percentage changes are Reuters calculations based on  
official data.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
