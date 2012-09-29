TABLE-Saudi Aug M3 money supply growth accelerates to 9.7 pct

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's M3 money supply growth accelerated to 9.7 percent year-on-year at the end of August after a 9.5 percent rise in the previous month, central bank data showed on Saturday. The increase in bank lending to the private sector accelerated to 14.0 percent in August from 13.6 percent in the previous month. The central bank's net foreign assets reached a record high of 2.27 trillion riyals ($605 billion) in August, the data also showed. SAUDI MONEY SUPPLY END-AUG 12 END-JULY 12 END-AUG 11 M1 change yr/yr (pct) 13.2 12.7 25.0 M2 change yr/yr 9.7 9.8 16.2 M2-M1 change yr/yr 0.4 2.5 -1.6 M3 pct change yr/yr 9.7 9.5 14.8 Bank private sector claims yr/yr 14.0 13.6 9.2 SAUDI C.BANK NET FOREIGN ASSETS (bln riyals) 2,269.0 2,237.0 1,878.7