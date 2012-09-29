FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Saudi Aug M3 money supply growth accelerates to 9.7 pct
September 29, 2012 / 1:50 PM / in 5 years

TABLE-Saudi Aug M3 money supply growth accelerates to 9.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's M3 money supply growth
accelerated to 9.7 percent year-on-year at the end of August
after a 9.5 percent rise in the previous month, central bank
data showed on Saturday.
    The increase in bank lending to the private sector
accelerated to 14.0 percent in August from 13.6 percent in the
previous month.
    The central bank's net foreign assets reached a record high
of 2.27 trillion riyals ($605 billion) in August, the data also
showed.
    
SAUDI MONEY SUPPLY           END-AUG 12  END-JULY 12 END-AUG 11
 M1 change yr/yr (pct)            13.2       12.7       25.0
 M2 change yr/yr                   9.7        9.8       16.2
  M2-M1 change yr/yr               0.4        2.5       -1.6
 M3 pct change yr/yr               9.7        9.5       14.8
 Bank private sector claims yr/yr 14.0       13.6        9.2

SAUDI C.BANK NET FOREIGN ASSETS  
 (bln riyals)                  2,269.0    2,237.0    1,878.7

