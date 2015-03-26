Saudi February bank lending rises 11.4 pct y/y, slowest since 2011

March 26 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's growth in bank lending to the private sector slowed to an annual 11.4 percent in February, the slowest rate since December 2011, from 11.6 percent in the previous month, central bank data showed on Thursday. However, money supply (M3) growth accelerated to 11.7 percent from 7.7 percent. The central bank's net foreign assets fell 1.4 percent from a year earlier to 2.650 trillion riyals ($707 billion), their first annual drop since February 2010. SAUDI MONEY SUPPLY END-FEB 15 END-JAN 15 END-FEB 14 M1 change yr/yr (pct) 16.8 9.9 14.5 M2 change yr/yr 15.2 10.5 12.6 M2-M1 change yr/yr 10.3 12.2 7.3 M3 pct change yr/yr 11.7 7.7 13.2 Bank private sector claims 11.4 11.6 12.2 SAUDI C.BANK NET FOREIGN ASSETS (bln riyals) 2,649.8 2,725.3 2,687.6 pct change yr/yr -1.4 1.2 10.4 NOTE. Percentage changes are Reuters calculations based on the official data. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by Matt Smith)