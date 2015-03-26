FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi February bank lending rises 11.4 pct y/y, slowest since 2011
#Market News
March 26, 2015 / 12:20 PM / 2 years ago

Saudi February bank lending rises 11.4 pct y/y, slowest since 2011

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 26 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's growth in bank lending
to the private sector     slowed to an annual 11.4 percent in
February, the slowest rate since December 2011, from 11.6
percent in the previous month, central bank data showed on
Thursday.
    However, money supply (M3) growth accelerated to 11.7
percent from 7.7 percent.
    The central bank's net foreign assets fell 1.4 percent from
a year earlier to 2.650 trillion riyals ($707 billion), their
first annual drop since February 2010.
    
SAUDI MONEY SUPPLY          END-FEB 15   END-JAN 15   END-FEB 14
  
 M1 change yr/yr (pct)           16.8          9.9         14.5
 M2 change yr/yr                 15.2         10.5         12.6 
  M2-M1 change yr/yr             10.3         12.2          7.3
 M3 pct change yr/yr             11.7          7.7         13.2 
 Bank private sector claims      11.4         11.6         12.2 

SAUDI C.BANK NET FOREIGN ASSETS  
 (bln riyals)                 2,649.8      2,725.3      2,687.6
 pct change yr/yr                -1.4          1.2         10.4 
   
    NOTE. Percentage changes are Reuters calculations based on
the official data. 

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by Matt Smith)

