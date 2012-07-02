FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Arabia approves long-awaited mortgage law - state news agency
#Credit Markets
July 2, 2012 / 2:36 PM / 5 years ago

Saudi Arabia approves long-awaited mortgage law - state news agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 2 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has approved a draft law that will allow mortgages to be sold in the kingdom, a long-awaited move to provide finance for real estate projects, the state news agency said on Monday.

“After reviewing a report by the minister of finance, the cabinet has approved the draft mortgage law and a royal decree has been prepared,” a statement to the Saudi Press Agency said.

The law has been mooted for years but has been held up due to considerations around providing mortgage finance in an Islamic sharia-compliant manner and how to deal with sensitive issues such as letting banks take away a borrower’s home if there is a default.

Reporting by Asma Alsharif and Amena Bakr; Writing by David French; Editing by Sami Aboudi

