FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi Arabia's nuclear, renewable energy plans pushed back
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 19, 2015 / 4:20 PM / 3 years ago

Saudi Arabia's nuclear, renewable energy plans pushed back

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s plans to build nuclear and solar energy projects will take about eight years longer to complete than originally intended, the head of the government body in charge of overseeing the projects said on Monday.

In 2012, the world’s top oil exporter said it would install 17 gigawatts of nuclear power by 2032 as well as around 41 GW of solar capacity. Currently it has no nuclear power plants.

“The plan started by looking at 20 years down the road, with the year 2032 as the major milestone for long-term planning,” Hashim Yamani, president of the King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy, said at an energy conference in Abu Dhabi.

“Recently, however, we have revised the outlook together with our stakeholders to focus on 2040 as the major milestone for long-term energy planning in Saudi Arabia.”

Yamani did not give a reason for the delay, or say when the first nuclear and solar plants would be operational. Although Saudi Arabia has ample financial resources to build the projects, it faces technical challenges, limited supplies of water for use in the plants, and potential bureaucratic obstacles.

Power demand in the desert kingdom is growing 8 percent annually, forcing state-run Saudi Electricity Co, the Gulf’s largest utility company, to spend billions of dollars on projects to add capacity.

Nuclear and solar power stations would reduce the diversion of Saudi Arabia’s oil output for use in domestic power generation, leaving more available for export.

Yamani said that despite a government initiative calling for energy efficiency, Saudi Arabia’s peak electricity demand was expected to exceed 120 GW by 2032. (Reporting by Maha El Dahan; Writing by Reem Shamseddine; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.