FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RLPC-Saudi Oger signs $1.03 bln loan refinancing
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 1, 2013 / 2:36 PM / 5 years ago

RLPC-Saudi Oger signs $1.03 bln loan refinancing

Alasdair Reilly

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Saudi Oger has signed a $1.03 billion syndicated loan, which will be used to replace debt related to the construction group’s investment in Arab Bank shares, the lead arrangers said in a statement.

The four-year underwritten loan was arranged by Deutsche Bank, Emirates NBD and Qatar National Bank as initial mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners.

Al Khaliji Commercial Bank and Blom Bank were mandated lead arrangers, while Bank Audi and Gulf Bank were lead arrangers.

Banque Libano-Francaise, Commercial Bank International, Maybank, and Riyad Bank were arrangers on the transaction.

Saudi Oger tapped the international loan market in August 2011 for a $2 billion-equivalent, dual-currency loan arranged by Deutsche Bank, China Development Bank and Emirates NBD. That loan backed the construction of police training facilities in Saudi Arabia. (Reporting by Alasdair Reilly; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.