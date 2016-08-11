FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi minister: Algeria meeting may discuss stabilising oil market
August 11, 2016 / 2:31 PM / a year ago

Saudi minister: Algeria meeting may discuss stabilising oil market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 11 (Reuters) - OPEC members and non-members will discuss the oil market situation next month in Algeria, including any possible action that may be needed to stabilise the market, Saudi Arabia's energy minister said on Thursday.

The International Energy Forum, which groups producers and consumers, is due to meet on Sept. 26-28 in Algiers.

Khalid al-Falih said in a statement that Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, was watching the market closely, and would work with OPEC and non-OPEC producers to take action to help rebalance the market if the need arose.

The minister said an increase in Saudi Arabia's output to 10.67 million barrels per day in July, a record, was due to seasonal demand during summer and in part to meet higher demand from customers. (Reporting by Dubai newsroom)

