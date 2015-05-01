FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Aramco senior VP named CEO until further notice
May 1, 2015 / 2:10 PM / 2 years ago

Saudi Aramco senior VP named CEO until further notice

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 1 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco senior vice-president Amin al-Nasser has been named chief executive of the state oil giant until further notice, Aramco said on its Twitter account on Friday.

Nasser has been serving as senior vice-president for upstream operations at Aramco.

On Wednesday, Saudi King Salman appointed Aramco’s previous chief executive as chairman of the state oil firm and health minister, as part of a major reshuffle in the world’s top crude exporter.

Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Dale Hudson

