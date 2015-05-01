Saudi Aramco senior VP named CEO until further notice

DUBAI, May 1 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco senior vice-president Amin al-Nasser has been named chief executive of the state oil giant until further notice, Aramco said on its Twitter account on Friday.
Nasser has been serving as senior vice-president for upstream operations at Aramco.
On Wednesday, Saudi King Salman appointed Aramco’s previous chief executive as chairman of the state oil firm and health minister, as part of a major reshuffle in the world’s top crude exporter.
