Saudi Arabia to restructure Aramco, separates it from oil ministry - Arabiya TV

DUBAI, May 1 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Economic Council has approved a restructure of state oil giant Aramco, which includes separating it from the oil ministry, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television channel reported on Friday, citing sources.

“Saudi Supreme Economic Council agrees on Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s vision of restructuring oil-giant Aramco,” reported Arabiya on its Twitter account.

“Restructuring of Saudi Aramco includes separation from petroleum ministry,” said the channel, citing sources.

On Wednesday, Saudi King Salman appointed Saudi Aramco’s chief executive as chairman of the state oil firm and health minister, as part of a major reshuffle in the world’s top crude exporter. (Reporting by Rania El Gamal and Reem Shamseddine; Editing by Richard Pullin)