Saudi's August oil output drops to 9.597 mln bpd, supply up - industry source

DUBAI, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia pumped 9.597 million barrels of oil per day in August, down by 408,000 bpd from around 10 million bpd in July, an industry source said on Wednesday.

But the amount of crude supplied to the market inched up to 9.688 million bpd in August, the source said.

The OPEC heavyweight supplied around 9.66 million bpd in July.

Supply to the market - both domestically and for exports - may differ from production depending on the movement of barrels in and out of storage. (Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Larry King)