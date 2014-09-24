FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi's August oil output drops to 9.597 mln bpd, supply up - industry source
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
September 24, 2014 / 7:37 PM / 3 years ago

Saudi's August oil output drops to 9.597 mln bpd, supply up - industry source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia pumped 9.597 million barrels of oil per day in August, down by 408,000 bpd from around 10 million bpd in July, an industry source said on Wednesday.

But the amount of crude supplied to the market inched up to 9.688 million bpd in August, the source said.

The OPEC heavyweight supplied around 9.66 million bpd in July.

Supply to the market - both domestically and for exports - may differ from production depending on the movement of barrels in and out of storage. (Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.