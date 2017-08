DUBAI, April 29 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Saturday there was consensus with Central Asia over oil markets and production levels.

Falih, who had arrived on a visit to Turkmenistan earlier and is on a tour of Central Asian nations, also tweeted there was agreement with the region on the necessity of sticking to production cuts. (Reporting By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Toby Chopra)