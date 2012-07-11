FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi oil output bounces back to 10.1 mln bpd in June
July 11, 2012 / 7:27 AM / 5 years ago

Saudi oil output bounces back to 10.1 mln bpd in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 11 (Reuters) - Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia pumped 10.1 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil in June, raising output by 300,000 bpd from May, an industry source said on Wednesday.

After reducing output in May to 9.8 million bpd from April’s 30-year highs of 10.1 million bpd, the world’s largest oil exporter raised production again in June.

In addition to the 10.1 million bpd pumped from Saudi fields, the kingdom topped supplies up with about 200,000 bpd from storage last month, the source said.

Internal demand for Saudi crude rises sharply in the hot summer months from June to August. Export volumes were not available. (Reporting by Amena Bakr, editing by Daniel Fineren)

