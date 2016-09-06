FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi formin says would go along with a freeze if oil producers agree one
September 6, 2016 / 5:20 PM / a year ago

Saudi formin says would go along with a freeze if oil producers agree one

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia said on Tuesday it would go along with a freeze in oil output if other producers agreed one but cautioned that Iran could foil any attempt to limit output.

"If there's a freeze, Saudi Arabia will go along with it and we are hoping there could be a meeting of the minds when this comes together," Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir told reporters in London.

"I believe again the spoiler will be the Iranians. You can't expect other countries to freeze while you reserve the right to increase your production. The Russian position is more in line with our position than not," he said. (Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

