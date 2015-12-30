S.Arabia says no change in oil policy, ready to meet demand-WSJ

KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi said the kingdom, the world’s top crude exporter, does not limit its output and has the capacity to meet additional demand, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

“We will satisfy the demand of our customers. We no longer limit production. If there is demand, we will respond. We have the capacity to respond to demand,” he was quoted as saying.

“It is a reliable policy and we won’t change it,” he added, according to the WSJ.