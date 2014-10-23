FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi's Sept oil output up to 9.70 mln bpd, supply down - industry source
October 23, 2014 / 10:11 AM / 3 years ago

Saudi's Sept oil output up to 9.70 mln bpd, supply down - industry source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Top oil exporter and OPEC heavyweight Saudi Arabia pumped 9.70 million barrels of oil per day in September, up from 9.597 million bpd in August, an industry source said on Thursday.

But the amount of crude supplied to the market fell to 9.36 million bpd in September, from 9.688 million bpd in August, according to the source.

Supply to the market - both domestically and for exports - may differ from production depending on the movement of barrels in and out of storage. (Reporting by Rania El Gamal; editing by Keiron Henderson)

