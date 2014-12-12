FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi's Nov crude output trimmed, supply inches up - industry source
December 12, 2014 / 6:30 PM / 3 years ago

Saudi's Nov crude output trimmed, supply inches up - industry source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia pumped 9.610 million barrels of oil per day in November, some 80,000 bpd less than its production in October, an industry source said on Friday.

But the amount of crude supplied to the market inched slightly higher to 9.420 million bpd, which is 40,000 bpd more than in October, the source told Reuters.

The OPEC heavyweight supplied 9.36 million bpd in September.

Supply to the market, both domestically and for export, may differ from production depending on the movement of barrels in and out of storage. (Reporting by Rania El Gamal, editing by David Evans)

