Saudi conglomerate Olayan buys 51 pct stake in Gulf Union Foods Co
#Credit Markets
July 13, 2014 / 10:46 AM / 3 years ago

Saudi conglomerate Olayan buys 51 pct stake in Gulf Union Foods Co

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, July 13 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia-based Olayan Financing Co (OFC) said on Sunday it had acquired a majority stake in Gulf Union Foods Co (GUFC) from a group of investors including private equity firm Jadwa Investment.

No purchase price for the 51 percent stake was given in the statement, nor the identities of the other investors selling their holdings in GUFC, which was described as one of the leading players by market share in the Gulf’s juice manufacturing business.

Jadwa is divesting its entire 30 percent stake, which it acquired in December 2009 through its Food and Beverage Opportunity Fund, the statement said.

OFC manages the Saudi Arabian and Middle Eastern investments of the Olayan Group and has around 40 affiliated businesses, including joint ventures with multinationals such as Coca Cola , Kimberly-Clark and Colgate-Palmolive, according to its website.

Olayan Group is one of the major family-owned conglomerates in Saudi Arabia and one of the largest shareholders in Credit Suisse. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
