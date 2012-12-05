FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Saudi Aramco raises Arab Light price to Asia in Jan
#Financials
December 5, 2012 / 4:51 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Saudi Aramco raises Arab Light price to Asia in Jan

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds table)
    LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco raised its January
official selling price (OSP) for Arab Light to Asia by 35 cents
to the Oman/Dubai average plus $3.30 a barrel.
   The company dropped the OSP for Arab Light for Northwest
Europe by $1.00 to ICE Bwave minus $1.20 a barrel in January
from minus 20 cents in December, it said on Wednesday.
    Aramco set the same grade to the United States at the Argus
Sour Crude Index (ASCI) plus 75 cents, unchanged from December.
   It cut the same grade for the Mediterranean by 50 cents to
ICE Bwave minus $1.05 a barrel in January from minus 55 cents in
December.
    
    Saudi term crude supplies to the United States are priced as
 a differential to the Argus Sour Crude Index (ASCI).  
    UNITED STATES 
               JAN         DEC         CHANGE
 EXTRA LIGHT   +2.60       +2.60       0.00
 LIGHT         +0.75       +0.75       0.00
 MEDIUM        -1.60       -1.50       -0.10
 HEAVY         -3.35       -3.00       -0.35
  
    Prices at Ras Tanura destined for Northwest Europe are set  
against Brent crude weighted average (BWAVE):      
    NW EUROPE    
               JAN         DEC         CHANGE
 EXTRA LIGHT   +1.10       +2.10       -1.00
 LIGHT         -1.20       -0.20       -1.00
 MEDIUM        -3.55       -2.60       -0.95
 HEAVY         -6.40       -5.20       -1.20
    
    Below is a table showing the full FOB prices for January in 
U.S. dollars. Saudi term crude supplies to Asia are priced as a 
differential to the Oman/Dubai average:     
    ASIA  
               JAN         DEC         CHANGE
 SUPER LIGHT   +8.05       +8.05       0.00
 EXTRA LIGHT   +5.65       +5.65       0.00
 LIGHT         +3.30       +2.95       +0.35
 MEDIUM        +0.90       +0.55       +0.35
 HEAVY         -1.40       -1.55       +0.15
  
    Prices at Ras Tanura for Saudi oil destined for the  
Mediterranean are set against the BWAVE:        
    MEDITERRANEAN  
              JAN         DEC         CHANGE
 EXTRA LIGHT  +1.25       +1.65       -0.40
 LIGHT        -1.05       -0.55       -0.50
 MEDIUM       -3.60       -2.85       -0.75
 HEAVY        -6.25       -5.25       -1.00
 
 (Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by Anthony Barker and Jane
Baird)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
