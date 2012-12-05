UPDATE 1-Saudi Aramco raises Arab Light price to Asia in Jan

(Adds table) LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco raised its January official selling price (OSP) for Arab Light to Asia by 35 cents to the Oman/Dubai average plus $3.30 a barrel. The company dropped the OSP for Arab Light for Northwest Europe by $1.00 to ICE Bwave minus $1.20 a barrel in January from minus 20 cents in December, it said on Wednesday. Aramco set the same grade to the United States at the Argus Sour Crude Index (ASCI) plus 75 cents, unchanged from December. It cut the same grade for the Mediterranean by 50 cents to ICE Bwave minus $1.05 a barrel in January from minus 55 cents in December. Saudi term crude supplies to the United States are priced as a differential to the Argus Sour Crude Index (ASCI). UNITED STATES JAN DEC CHANGE EXTRA LIGHT +2.60 +2.60 0.00 LIGHT +0.75 +0.75 0.00 MEDIUM -1.60 -1.50 -0.10 HEAVY -3.35 -3.00 -0.35 Prices at Ras Tanura destined for Northwest Europe are set against Brent crude weighted average (BWAVE): NW EUROPE JAN DEC CHANGE EXTRA LIGHT +1.10 +2.10 -1.00 LIGHT -1.20 -0.20 -1.00 MEDIUM -3.55 -2.60 -0.95 HEAVY -6.40 -5.20 -1.20 Below is a table showing the full FOB prices for January in U.S. dollars. Saudi term crude supplies to Asia are priced as a differential to the Oman/Dubai average: ASIA JAN DEC CHANGE SUPER LIGHT +8.05 +8.05 0.00 EXTRA LIGHT +5.65 +5.65 0.00 LIGHT +3.30 +2.95 +0.35 MEDIUM +0.90 +0.55 +0.35 HEAVY -1.40 -1.55 +0.15 Prices at Ras Tanura for Saudi oil destined for the Mediterranean are set against the BWAVE: MEDITERRANEAN JAN DEC CHANGE EXTRA LIGHT +1.25 +1.65 -0.40 LIGHT -1.05 -0.55 -0.50 MEDIUM -3.60 -2.85 -0.75 HEAVY -6.25 -5.25 -1.00 (Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by Anthony Barker and Jane Baird)