RPT-UPDATE 1-Saudi raises November Arab Light crude price to Asia

(Repeats for wider distribution; no change to text) (Adds table) KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia has raised its Arab Light crude price for Asian buyers in November by 90 cents, its state-owned company Saudi Aramco said on Wednesday. Saudi Aramco has set the November official selling price (OSP) of its flagship Arab Light crude to Asia at Oman/Dubai average plus $2.75 a barrel, up from plus $1.85 a barrel in October, Aramco said. The Arab Light OSP to the United States has been raised by 30 cents to ASCI plus $1.25 a barrel, while prices of the same crude to Northwest Europe were cut by 15 cents to ICE Bwave minus $1.75 a barrel. Saudi term crude supplies to the United States are priced as a differential to the Argus Sour Crude Index (ASCI). UNITED STATES NOV OCT CHANGE EXTRA +3.50 +3.00 +0.50 LIGHT LIGHT +1.25 +0.95 +0.30 MEDIUM -1.60 -1.75 +0.15 HEAVY -3.80 -4.10 +0.30 Prices at Ras Tanura destined for Northwest Europe are set against Brent crude weighted average (BWAVE): NW EUROPE NOV OCT CHANGE EXTRA +0.75 +1.10 -0.35 LIGHT LIGHT -1.75 -1.60 -0.15 MEDIUM -3.95 -3.85 -0.10 HEAVY -6.50 -6.40 -0.10 Below is a table showing the full FOB prices for November in U.S. dollars. Saudi term crude supplies to Asia are priced as a differential to the Oman/Dubai average: ASIA NOV OCT CHANGE SUPER +6.55 +5.30 +1.25 LIGHT EXTRA +4.90 +3.90 +1.00 LIGHT LIGHT +2.75 +1.85 +0.90 MEDIUM +0.65 -0.15 +0.80 HEAVY -1.10 -1.90 +0.80 Prices at Ras Tanura for Saudi oil destined for the Mediterranean are set against the BWAVE: MEDITERRANEAN NOV OCT CHANGE EXTRA +0.60 +1.55 -0.95 LIGHT LIGHT -1.35 -0.90 -0.45 MEDIUM -3.50 -3.15 -0.35 HEAVY -6.05 -5.70 -0.35 (Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; editing by James Jukwey)