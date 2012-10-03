FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Saudi raises November Arab Light crude price to Asia
#Energy
October 3, 2012

UPDATE 1-Saudi raises November Arab Light crude price to Asia

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds table)
    KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Top oil exporter
Saudi Arabia has raised its Arab Light crude price for Asian
buyers in November by 90 cents, its state-owned company Saudi
Aramco said on Wednesday. 
    Saudi Aramco has set the November official selling price
(OSP) of its flagship Arab Light crude to Asia at Oman/Dubai
average plus $2.75 a barrel, up from plus $1.85 a barrel in
October, Aramco said.
    The Arab Light OSP to the United States has been raised by
30 cents to ASCI plus $1.25 a barrel, while prices of the same
crude to Northwest Europe were cut by 15 cents to ICE Bwave
minus $1.75 a barrel. 
    Saudi term crude supplies to the United States are priced as
 a differential to the Argus Sour Crude Index (ASCI).        
    
    UNITED STATES 

             NOV         OCT         CHANGE
 EXTRA       +3.50       +3.00       +0.50
 LIGHT                               
 LIGHT       +1.25       +0.95       +0.30
 MEDIUM      -1.60       -1.75       +0.15
 HEAVY       -3.80       -4.10       +0.30
                                     
 Prices at Ras Tanura destined for Northwest Europe are set 
against Brent crude weighted average (BWAVE):     
    NW EUROPE   

             NOV         OCT         CHANGE
 EXTRA       +0.75       +1.10       -0.35
 LIGHT                               
 LIGHT       -1.75       -1.60       -0.15
 MEDIUM      -3.95       -3.85       -0.10
 HEAVY       -6.50       -6.40       -0.10
                                     
 Below is a table showing the full FOB prices for November in 
U.S. dollars. Saudi term crude supplies to Asia are priced as a 
differential to the Oman/Dubai average:    
    ASIA 
    
             NOV         OCT         CHANGE
 SUPER       +6.55       +5.30       +1.25
 LIGHT                               
 EXTRA       +4.90       +3.90       +1.00
 LIGHT                               
 LIGHT       +2.75       +1.85       +0.90
 MEDIUM      +0.65       -0.15       +0.80
 HEAVY       -1.10       -1.90       +0.80
 Prices at Ras Tanura for Saudi oil destined for the 
Mediterranean are set against the BWAVE:       
    MEDITERRANEAN  
    
             NOV         OCT         CHANGE
 EXTRA       +0.60       +1.55       -0.95
 LIGHT                               
 LIGHT       -1.35       -0.90       -0.45
 MEDIUM      -3.50       -3.15       -0.35
 HEAVY       -6.05       -5.70       -0.35
 
 (Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; editing by James Jukwey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
