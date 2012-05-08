FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi oil minister tells Japan 'you can rely on us'
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
California
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
May 8, 2012 / 7:32 AM / in 5 years

Saudi oil minister tells Japan 'you can rely on us'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 8 (Reuters) - Japan can rely on Saudi Arabia to supply oil to it as contingencies require, Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

Naimi, on a visit to Tokyo, made the remark in a meeting with Trade Minister Yukio Edano, a ministry official told reporters in a briefing.

Naimi told reporters earlier that Saudi Arabia will satisfy its customers’ needs.

“We will always satisfy our customers requests, whatever the request is,” he said. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.