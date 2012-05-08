Saudi oil minister tells Japan 'you can rely on us'

TOKYO, May 8 (Reuters) - Japan can rely on Saudi Arabia to supply oil to it as contingencies require, Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

Naimi, on a visit to Tokyo, made the remark in a meeting with Trade Minister Yukio Edano, a ministry official told reporters in a briefing.

Naimi told reporters earlier that Saudi Arabia will satisfy its customers’ needs.

“We will always satisfy our customers requests, whatever the request is,” he said. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)