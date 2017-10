TOKYO, May 8 (Reuters) - Global oil prices are still high despite declines in the past few days, Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi said on Tuesday.

Naimi, speaking to reporters on a visit to Tokyo, was asked if he thinks oil prices are high. He replied, “They are high.”

Asked if OPEC should raise its output quotas in a policy meeting on June 14 in Vienna, he replied: “You have to wait for the meeting. We have to discuss that.” (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)