Saudi's Sadara starts operations at Jubail polyethylene plant
December 8, 2015 / 8:56 AM / 2 years ago

Saudi's Sadara starts operations at Jubail polyethylene plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Sadara Basic Services, fully owned by Sadara Chemical, said on Tuesday that operations had started at its polyethylene (PE) plant in Jubail Industrial City II.

The plant is designed to produce 375,000 metric tons per year of products used in specialty applications, such as the manufacture of food-grade plastics, industrial and consumer packaging and health and hygiene films, it said in a bourse statement.

It is the first of 26 plants being built in the Sadara complex located in Jubail Industrial City II, it said. Sadara said this year that the plant would start producing petrochemicals by the end of 2015.

The start-up is expected to impact fourth-quarter results, it said.

Sadara Chemical is a $20 billion petrochemical joint venture between Saudi Aramco and Dow Chemical.

Reporting by Tom Arnold; editing by Jason Neely

