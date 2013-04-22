FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi PetroRabigh shutting ethane cracker for maintenance
April 22, 2013 / 8:56 AM / in 4 years

Saudi PetroRabigh shutting ethane cracker for maintenance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 22 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s PetroRabigh said it was shutting its ethane cracker and related units for maintenance, which would affect its earnings in the second quarter of this year.

The cracker will shut down from Monday until May 3, when the units would gradually be restarted, the company said in a statement late on Sunday. It said it could not estimate the size of the financial impact.

PetroRabigh also said it posted a 658.1 million riyal ($175.5 million) net loss in the first quarter of this year, when a severe disruption of supplies of power and steam between late December and mid-January forced it to shut operations. In the first quarter of 2012, the company posted a profit of 115.8 million riyals.

