Saudi stock market rises as prince outlines reform plan
#Market News
April 25, 2016 / 12:00 PM / a year ago

Saudi stock market rises as prince outlines reform plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 25 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s stock market recovered from early losses and rose in late trade on Monday as Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman outlined a sweeping economic reform plan.

Measures include building up the government’s Public Investment Fund to become a major player in global markets, restructuring the housing ministry to increase supply of affordable housing, and creating a “green card” system within five years to give resident expatriates long-term residence.

The stock index was up 2.2 percent in late trade. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
