Saudi says stock market reforms effective by mid-2017
May 5, 2016 / 7:56 AM / a year ago

Saudi says stock market reforms effective by mid-2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 5 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia will implement by the middle of 2017 planned reforms to stimulate the stock market and open it wider to foreign investment, the Capital Market Authority (CMA) said on Thursday.

“The amended rules will be published and effective before the end of the first half of 2017,” the regulator said in a statement sent to Reuters.

Announcing the reforms on Tuesday, the CMA had said the new rules and a date for them to become effective would be published by the end of the first half of next year. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
